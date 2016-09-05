Login Register
Drivers ignore 20mph speed limits there to protect children

Brake Road Safety charity warns of dangers as school term starts

20mph speed limit 'being ignored by drivers'

Drivers admit to speeding on roads where lower speed limits are in place to keep children safe, a survey has revealed.

Huddersfield-based Road safety charity Brake and Direct Line has found that 40% of drivers admit they sometimes travel at 30mph or more where there is a limit of 20mph.

More than a quarter (26%) of drivers say they do this at least once a month and just over one in five (21%) admit to driving much faster than the 20mph speed limit on a weekly basis.

The new research comes as Calderdale Council reveals it is to introduce more 20mph limits on the borough’s roads.

Campaigns advisor for Brake the road safety charity Alice Bailey said: “All parents want to know their children are safe while travelling to and from school and playing outdoors.

Stainland Road in Stainland which has had a 20mph speed limit for years

"Speed limits are in place to keep all road users safe and if tragedy strikes and a child is hit by a car, the speed it is travelling at could be the difference between life and death.

"The 20mph limits benefit our communities in so many ways, keeping them safer, cleaner and greener. When limits are lower many more people choose to ditch the car completely and walk and cycle instead.”

Meanwhile, Calderdale Council is continuing its roll out of more 20mph speed limits across the borough.

The council is urging people to get involved in the consultations for the new speed limits in Brighouse, Rastrick, Barkisland, Hipperholme, Greetland and West Vale which are due to be implemented in February next year.

This will be a chance for people to share their views on what 20mph means to them and report any concerns about specific parts of roads where the speed limit will be introduced.

Calderdale Council’s Director of Public Health Paul Butcher said: “We are launching 20mph speed limits in residential areas across Calderdale to help reduce the number and seriousness of collisions, help everyone feel safer however and wherever they travel, enable people to live healthier lifestyles and make our communities more pleasant places to be.”

The Brighouse and Rastrick consultation takes place from Thursday, September 22 to Friday October 14.

For more information about the Love our Streets campaign, visit http://20mph.livingcalderdale.co.uk

20mph limits already in place in Calderdale include Siddal and Southowram, Savile Park, Manor Heath, extended Halifax Town Centre, Skircoat Green, Todmorden and Walsden, Sowerby Bridge, Warley Town, Friendly, Beechwood, Pye Nest and Delph Hill.

This year they are being extended to Hebden Bridge, Luddenden, Midgley, Mytholmroyd, Wadsworth, Old Town, Pecket Well, Heptonstall, Ovenden, Illingworth, Wheatley, Bradshaw and Fountain Head.

And next year they will include Rastrick, Bailiff Bridge, Clifton, Hove Edge, Brighouse Wood, Norwood Green, Hipperholme, Northowram, Shelf, Barkisland, Greetland, West Vale, Ripponden, Ryburn, Mill Bank and Rishworth.

