A drug-addicted shoplifter who avoided jail to go on the Jeremy Kyle show appeared on the ITV programme this morning.

Dean Grundell, from Dalton, admitted stealing from three stores in Huddersfield to fund his heroin habit.

Kirklees Magistrates heard last month how Grundell, who has 140 convictions for shoplifting, planned to go on the ITV daytime show to seek help.

But it seems the support he was given was not enough – as producers tweeted shortly after the show was aired to say he had discharged himself from rehab 24 hours after checking in.

The 44-year-old appeared on the show today, as he was featured alongside his family in a segment titled ‘I’m ashamed of my son – he’s a drug taking criminal!’

His mother told the controversial presenter: “I’m not just ashamed, I’m disgusted at the way he lives. I’m disgusted at the way I live and I feel. I live in fear of his death all the time.”

Grundell was offered 84 days in rehab to get clean, and told the show: “I know what I’ve done to her. It’s ‘cause I’ve got an addiction.

“I want to do something about it, that’s why I rung your show.”

Producers later tweeted Dean hadn't kept up to his rehab programme.