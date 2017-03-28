See what BBC pundit John Hartson makes of Hudders

An elderly resident was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a care home.

Firefighters were called to the Norman Hudson Care Home on Meltham Road in Lockwood last night (Monday).

Crews had to break the window of a day room and pull the man to safety after material set on fire.

The man, thought to be in his 80s, was treated by first aid-trained firefighters before being taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary with burns to his leg. He was also suffering from smoke inhalation.

Huddersfield Fire Station watch commander Andy Wooller said a number of elderly residents were also treated for smoke inhalation, some of whom had dementia and were “quite distressed.”

He added: “Some material – possibly curtains or clothing – had caught fire.

“We had to smash a window to rescue this elderly gentleman. We got him to the window and passed him on for first aid before paramedics arrived.”

Crews were called at 9.25pm and remained at the scene for over an hour.

Fire investigators have been at the scene overnight and will probe the cause of the blaze.

Nobody else was seriously physically injured although smoke damage was caused to the room.

The man’s condition this morning is not yet known.