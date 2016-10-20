‘Health bosses behind a controversial hospital shake-up plan will be unable to proceed with their proposal’.

That’s what #HandsOffHRI, which is fighting to derail the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan, believes will happen on Thursday.

And the campaign says Huddersfield and Calderdale NHS bosses behind the proposal will leave themselves vulnerable to a High Court challenge if they press ahead regardless.

This follows a damning report by a Kirklees and Calderdale health scrutiny committee which raised 19 recommendations which Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale CCG (clinical commissioning groups) are advised to follow.

#HandsOffHRI chairman Mike Forster said: “The CCG is clearly under huge pressure and is now obliged to prepare a more detailed submission which will considerably delay their ill-thought through plans.

Mike Forster speaks at the Huddersfield A&E protest march St George's Square Huddersfield.

“In light of the significant lack of public support for the proposals and the number of concerns raised by the Joint Health Scrutiny Committee and the Local Medical Committee, our solicitors have written to the CCGs urging them to reconsider their entire plan and instead to develop alternative costed and detailed proposals.”

Mr Forster added that the campaign’s solicitor Irwin Mitchell would take action if the CCGs pushed on with their plan.

He said: “The CCG can take no further action to reconfigure services prior to any final decisions being made. Consequently the current status quo will have to be maintained and no actions will be taken which could potentially jeopardise the continuation of the current services being provided at the Huddersfield and Calderdale sites.

“If any moves are made to carry out the reconfiguration by the trust, rest assured, our solicitors will take immediate action.”

If the CCGs do proceed with their plan to ‘full business case’ on Thursday they will meet with the scrutiny committee next month.

There they will be expected to convince the panel that they have addressed councillors’ issues.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

If the panel remain concerned about the plan they may refer it to an independent reconfiguration panel who will then make a recommendation to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

In its report the panel, comprising councillors from both boroughs, said it was ‘extremely disappointed’ that the plan did not fully address the recurring deficit at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary (HRI) and Calderdale Royal Hospital (CRH) in Halifax.

Councillors had concerns as to whether the full budget for the plan would be available.

And they had misgivings about how emergency patients travelling from outlying areas to CRH would be affected.