Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Things To Do Huddersfield Halloween Bonfire Night Save Huddersfield A&E

Legal threat could derail Huddersfield A&E closure plan says Hands Off HRI

Health bosses now under 'huge pressure' to pause plan - or face High Court challenge

Mark Hemingway
#HandsOffHRI campaigners marching down Whitehall

‘Health bosses behind a controversial hospital shake-up plan will be unable to proceed with their proposal’.

That’s what #HandsOffHRI, which is fighting to derail the Right Care Right Time Right Place plan, believes will happen on Thursday.

And the campaign says Huddersfield and Calderdale NHS bosses behind the proposal will leave themselves vulnerable to a High Court challenge if they press ahead regardless.

This follows a damning report by a Kirklees and Calderdale health scrutiny committee which raised 19 recommendations which Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale CCG (clinical commissioning groups) are advised to follow.

#HandsOffHRI chairman Mike Forster said: “The CCG is clearly under huge pressure and is now obliged to prepare a more detailed submission which will considerably delay their ill-thought through plans.

Mike Forster speaks at the Huddersfield A&E protest march St George's Square Huddersfield.

“In light of the significant lack of public support for the proposals and the number of concerns raised by the Joint Health Scrutiny Committee and the Local Medical Committee, our solicitors have written to the CCGs urging them to reconsider their entire plan and instead to develop alternative costed and detailed proposals.”

VIEW GALLERY

Mr Forster added that the campaign’s solicitor Irwin Mitchell would take action if the CCGs pushed on with their plan.

He said: “The CCG can take no further action to reconfigure services prior to any final decisions being made. Consequently the current status quo will have to be maintained and no actions will be taken which could potentially jeopardise the continuation of the current services being provided at the Huddersfield and Calderdale sites.

“If any moves are made to carry out the reconfiguration by the trust, rest assured, our solicitors will take immediate action.”

If the CCGs do proceed with their plan to ‘full business case’ on Thursday they will meet with the scrutiny committee next month.

There they will be expected to convince the panel that they have addressed councillors’ issues.

Dave Himelfield on Thursday's A&E decision
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

If the panel remain concerned about the plan they may refer it to an independent reconfiguration panel who will then make a recommendation to Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

In its report the panel, comprising councillors from both boroughs, said it was ‘extremely disappointed’ that the plan did not fully address the recurring deficit at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary (HRI) and Calderdale Royal Hospital (CRH) in Halifax.

Councillors had concerns as to whether the full budget for the plan would be available.

And they had misgivings about how emergency patients travelling from outlying areas to CRH would be affected.

The future of Huddersfield A&E

will be decided in

A&E closure plan

#HandsOffHRI timeline What is PFI? Dr Ollerton answers your questions Right Care, Right Time, Right Place
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Huddersfield A&E D-Day: Health reporter Dave Himelfield's predictions

Dave's hospital plan forecast for this afternoon

Related Tags

In The News
Hands off Huddersfield A&E
People
Jeremy Hunt
Organisations
NHS
Calderdale Royal Hospital
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
Places
Kirklees
Halifax

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Milnsbridge
    Wages clerk Vicky Knott stole £120,000 from Trojan Plastics - but will pay back just £13,000
  2. Dewsbury
    The Brexit effect? Pound Man is back - but now he's asking for 50p
  3. Huddersfield
    WATCH: Take a look around the new-look Epicure Bar and Kitchen in Huddersfield
  4. West Yorkshire News
    School Starters 2016: Bumper gallery of new starters in Huddersfield
  5. Schools
    Here's where two new primary schools will be built in Kirklees

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent