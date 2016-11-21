Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Empty homes are being brought back into use in their hundreds.

The levels of abandoned properties in Kirklees have dropped significantly.

Last month there was about 500 fewer empty houses than at the same time last year.

Figures show an even bigger drop was achieved the year before – a reduction of more than 800.

It is thought the falling number of empty homes may be due to fewer owners being offered discounts on their council tax.

At the same time there has been an increase in the number having to pay the Empty Homes Premium – a new law allowing councils to charge 10%, 25% or 50% extra council tax on homes that have been empty for two years or longer.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The council can confirm that as of October 3, 2016 there were 3,809 dwellings classed as empty, this is down from 4,327 in 2015, and from 5,136 in 2014 – so we are seeing a decreasing trend.

“736 of the 3,809 are being charged the empty homes premium as they have been unoccupied and substantially unfurnished for over two years.”

The council said it was working hard to cut the rate of unoccupied houses and flats, which at 2.1% of all homes, is slightly above the national average in England (1.9%).

The spokesperson added: “The council’s approach is to bring as many properties back into use as possible is through a combination of support and advice to homeowners.

“We work with owners on a case by case basis to encourage them to bring empty properties back into use.“

We also signpost owners to appropriate advice and proactively encourage them to take up any relevant financial assistance or incentives.

“Relevant organisations such as Registered Providers (RPs) and local community organisations are also consulted.

“We also monitor referrals and complaints about empty domestic properties, and try to establish the owner’s intentions for the property.

“When necessary, we take action using current legislation to ensure properties remain secure and safe.

“Enforcement action is a last resort and only carried out if it is considered appropriate and necessary.”

In England, the proportion of homes that are empty and getting a discount on their council tax fell by 13% from 107,485 in October 2015 to 93,398 in October 2016.

Households will not pay council tax if they are selling an empty home after a relative has died, for up to six months, the occupant has gone into prison or a care home, or they may get a discount if they are doing major structural work.

Calderdale has the tenth highest rates of empty homes in England (3.5%), but it is thought the figures have been boosted by the devastating floods of 2015.

The highest rate, just over 5%, was in Burnley. Kirklees is ranked 104 out of 325 local authorities.