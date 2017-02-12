Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman isn’t surprised to hear some people who voted in favour of Brexit are now regretting it.

The Labour politician, who campaigned for the UK to stay in the EU, said some voted ‘Leave’ to give the “elite” a “kick up the backside” but were now left wondering if they made the right choice.

When asked about the Examiner’s Brexit survey, he said: “They (some Brexit voters) never thought they were going to win. But it’s not a laugh and it’s not a lark.”

He said the country faced “great peril” in the next few years.

“We have no idea what is going to hit us in the next two or three years. It’s going to be really testing and we are going to get some major shocks; it’s going to be a rough ride – sadly for a lot of people who voted Brexit.”

But Brexit-voting Jason McCartney, Conservative MP for Colne Valley, is more upbeat about the country’s fortunes and expects businesses to thrive.

He believes a substantial number of people want politicians to get on with the business of leaving the EU.

In the last week alone Mr McCartney received over 100 emails from constituents saying “respect the referendum result and vote to trigger Article 50” – with around 20 emailers arguing the opposite.

He said: “We were told the economy would go off a cliff instead we have seen major companies commit to the country.”

We asked: "If a referendum was held again on exiting the European Union, would you vote differently to how you voted in last year's EU referendum?"

Here's how Examiner readers voted:

Examiner readers poll (752 responses)

For the full survey results, click here