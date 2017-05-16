Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today we reveal the three nominees in the Community Event category as the countdown continues to the Examiner Community Awards at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday, May 25. The winner will be revealed on the night and the main host will be ITN newsreader Nina Hossain who comes from Huddersfield.

Coming next ... we reveal the shortlist for the Emergency Services Award.

Cummins Turbo Technologies is extremely proud to continue our support of the Examiner awards ceremony and in 2017 we are sponsoring the Community Event Award.

Cummins has a long history in Huddersfield on the St Andrews Road site where the turbocharger company was original founded in 1952.

In the first year Holset employed 25 people and had sales of £45,000. In 1973, Holset was purchased by Cummins and today we have approximately 1,000 people employed in Huddersfield and the global turbocharger business now exceeds $1bn.

Cummins is committed to corporate social responsibility in all our local communities around the world. Our employees serve our communities by volunteering time and talent to help address community needs. Improving our communities implies a broader level of involvement, engaging in dialogue around problems, building coalitions around solutions and giving resources and skills.

In 2016 we engaged 850 members of our staff in community work contributing over 8,200 hours.

We know that the Examiner Community Awards is a fantastic event that recognises some truly outstanding work in our area and we are excited to be there again this year.

Dementia Friendly Lindley

Dementia awareness has been growing in recent years thanks to events such as one held in Lindley.

This cruel condition impacts on thousands of lives across Huddersfield and, sadly, is set to rise in the coming years.

The Dementia Friendly event in Lindley in January is thought to be the first in the country of its kind – and it’s now hoped this will spread right across Kirklees.

The event was nominated by Adam Fletcher, Chairman of Kirklees Dementia Action Alliance (KDAA) which organised it. He said: “There are currently around 5,000 people with a diagnosis of dementia living in Kirklees alone, with numbers set to increase. Therefore, it is essential that we continue to develop this work within our local communities.

“The day was about engaging all areas of the community – schools, businesses, local traders , community groups, organisations, health, faith groups – to all come together and become dementia friendly and dementia aware. Before the day itself we worked with the community for around three months and we are now getting inquiries from around the country from other communities wanting to replicate it.

“Dementia friendly communities enable those who are living with dementia, their families and carers who are all part of our communities to continue to feel understood, valued and part of their local areas. A huge amount of work went into developing and delivering the event by a wide variety of people and groups. The aim is that the community continues to self-sustain this dementia friendly attitude and work into the future.

“It resulted in 12 local businesses becoming supports of the KDAA and more than 500 children attended assemblies to learn more about dementia. A lot of children have seen their grandparents change from how they used to be.

“KDDA will continue to support the Lindley community and it’s hoped that they will share their successes with other communities to enable Kirklees to be the first dementia friendly borough in the country. The ambition is massive but the people of Lindley will be a major catalyst to such success.”

The event was run by a team of volunteers and included Dementia friendly family activities, exercise sessions and walk, a drop in advice clinic for people with memory concerns, an exhibition focussing on Lindley of Yester Year and dementia workshops.

Stalls and exhibitions in the church hall provided an over view of the support and services available to those living with dementia and their carers.

More than 20 organisations were there including charities, the NHS, support groups, professionals with specialist knowledge, faith groups and the emergency services.

Honley Feast

An old Holme Valley tradition was brought back in fine style ... and way exceeded the organisers’ expectations.

Honley Feast dates back to the 1800s but had fallen by the wayside over the years yet was revived last year by Honley Business Association (HBA) and more than 3,000 people attended it. And they hope even more will attend this year’s.

Going back many decades Honley Feast was a traditional week-long holiday and a major event was staged in the village which included a funfair and circus, attracting thousands of people from all over.

But as travel became easier and cheaper people opted to go off to the seaside instead so the event faded away.

HBA decided to revive it last year and it was a brilliant success.

It was traditionally held on the first Sunday after September 19, a date said to be linked to the Festival of the Virgin Mary in the Roman calendar, but will now be held the Saturday before September 19 to avoid a clash with Holmfirth Food and Drink Festival.

The feast was staged at Honley Cricket Club.

HBA chairman Adele Oxley said: “It was such a brilliant day and way more successful than we thought it would be. It was a great community effort with so many volunteers working behind the scenes.”

Highlights were a go-kart time trial competition, a five-a-side football competition, vintage vehicle parade through the village and a Big Sing led by Hope Bank Community Choir, Honley Male Voice Choir and the Yorkshire Traction Honley Band, when everyone joined in an Abba medley and then finished off with a rousing rendition of Land of Hope and Glory.

The £5,000 raised by the event will pay for phase two of a new CCTV system in Honley which will cover the area near Honley High School, Neiley Playing Fields and Alpine Corner on Woodhead Road. Already £10,000 has been raised and a further £7,500 is needed with money to come from this September’s feast

The first phase which covers all of Westgate has just been completed and was used to catch a hit and run driver who badly hurt a dog and slightly injured its owner.

The Feast is organised by an 11-strong committee.

Holmfirth Christmas Parade

Holmfirth Christmas Parade and lights switch-on had faded in recent years ... but it has now been dramatically turned around into a spectacular event.

This was because Holme Valley Parish councillor Rachel Hogley decided to step in to transform it into a major community celebration.

She heads a five-strong committee and 20 volunteers who realised the Christmas lights needed a major revamp and so they asked all 191 businesses in Holmfirth if they could help by donating towards an £8,000 target for new lights.

Three-quarters gave money and the tally reached £12,000 so 35 sockets are now on walls throughout the town to power the new LED lights which stretch to 2km.

But that was just the start for Rachel wanted the switch on to be a real community event and so hit on the idea of using iconic Holmfirth symbol Fenella the tiger to lead the parade.

And, in the end, it was a huge success with crafts such as face masks and lanterns made before the event and hundreds of people turning up to celebrate the start of Christmas.

Fenella, a Sumatran tiger, arrived in Holmfirth in 1939. She had been given to the Overends, a family of entertainers, as a cub when they were touring South Africa and died in 1950.

She could regularly be seen being walked through the streets and a giant model of her was the highlight of the parade led by Hope Bank Youth Band and featuring Santa and his sleigh, sponsored by Holmfirth and Meltham Lions.

The giant model of Fenella was made by volunteers during Holmfirth Art Festival in June.

Following Fenella were around 70 children dressed in Jack Frost and ice fairy costumes which were made at Hope Bank Art School, led by Chloe Williams.

Behind the art school was local artist Barry Russell and volunteers carrying lanterns made by pupils from Holmfirth Junior, Infant School and Upperthong Junior and Infant School.

Following the lantern troupe were Holmfirth young farmers with their tractors and trailers.

Then came several vintage tractors, Holme Valley Mountain Rescue and engines from Holmfirth Fire Station.

Rachel said: “Switch-ons are inherently disappointing so that’s why we did a community event to make people feel part of it. The lights and parade needed lots of time and energy putting into it.

“We’ve had a huge amount of positive feedback from people delighted to see such a good community effort and the parade had lots of colour in it.

“It was bringing the community together to celebrate all that’s good about Holmfirth. We are already working on next year’s event.”