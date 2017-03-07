The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you like saving money AND drinking beer it could be the hobby for you.

Brewing your own is as old as the Pennine hills but in recent years it has undergone a renaissance alongside the craft beer revolution.

Home brewing expert Tony Buckle spends his spare time making beer and wine and has just taken over a brew shop at Brighouse which he has renamed Wicked Brewing.

Tony, 46, refurbished the shop, located at Kershaw’s Garden and Shopping Village, and is educating a new generation of home brewers.

It a big change after a 12-year stint as a plumber and then a lorry driver.

“My wife, Elona, first got me into brewing. She had heard about it and wanted to have a go,” said Tony.

“It was just after the 2008 crash had hit the building trade, so money was tight.

“We got a Cellar 7 (wine kit) and some beer kits. We just followed the instructions and when it came to tasting we thought they both tasted gorgeous.”

Elona enjoyed a home brewed Merlot Blush and Tony loved Muntons Hand-Crafted Smugglers Special Ale, as well as St Peter’s Honey Porter.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Andrew Robinson taste-testing homemade wines Share this video Watch Next

After becoming self-sufficient in beer and wine, Tony started working Saturdays at Things to Brew (now renamed Wicked Brewing) and he eventually took over the business.

Business is booming, partially thanks to the popularity of wine kits.

“It will cost around £32 for these wine kits, which works out at around £1 a bottle. The taste of these wines is equivalent to a bottle costing £5.”

Those who remember home brew kits from the 1980s and 1990s should forget most of what they know, says Tony.

“These days the beer and wine has flavour and doesn’t just taste of alcohol. In the 80s and 90s they often just tasted of super-strength lager. They were terrible.

“I used to go to a friend’s house and would have one of his home brew drinks and then start on my cans of beer.”

He doesn’t have an ‘average’ customer but attracts a range of people from students to retired people.

While the Examiner was being shown round the shop, customers Peter and Elaine Stafford called in to buy a kit which makes 30 bottles of wine.

Peter, 66, who lives near Hebden Bridge, said: “It’s a nice hobby. It probably does make your drink more but it’s up to everyone to be sensible. I will start doing different beers when I have retired.”

Elaine, 63, said: “I like dry wine. We have two Sauvignon Blanc brewing in the kitchen.”

Another upside for Tony is that friends do tend to call round more.

“When you’ve got home brew you’ve always got friends – but I’ve only been to a pub once in three years.”