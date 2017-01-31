Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This grade I listed house, near to the reputed grave of Robin Hood, could be yours for £500,000.

The Court House is part of the Kirklees Hall country house estate at Clifton, near Brighouse, and comes with 18 acres of communal parklands and woods which are a haven for deer, pheasants and ducks.

(Photo: Bramleys)

Estate agent Bramleys says the four-bed property boasts a lovely courtyard setting.

The sales details adds: “The Court House forms part of the magnificent Kirklees Hall country house estate.

“Being Grade I listed, this superb property is centrally situated in a fabulous courtyard setting.

(Photo: Bramleys)

“Steeped in history and rumoured to be the resting place of Robin Hood, the hall is a diverse mix of properties surrounded by approximately 18 acres of communal parkland and woodland which is accessed via electronically operated gates.

“Boasting character features, modern fitted kitchen, four bedrooms with en-suite facilities to the master bedroom and having a magnificent 23ft x 19ft living/dining room, ideal for entertaining.”

(Photo: Bramleys)

Kirklees Hall is a privately-owned 750-acre estate which is between the M62 and Wakefield Road at Clifton.

Public access to the Robin Hood’s grave is restricted. The next visit, led by Calderdale Heritage Walks, is on the last weekend of June this year.