Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Car boot sales in the grounds of stately homes are nothing new.

Now monks from the Community of the Resurrection are staging a “saintly” car boot sale at 10am on Sunday, April 23 – St George’s Day – at the college at Stocks Bank Road, Mirfield.

The sale will benefit the work of the religious community, which welcomes thousands of guests each year for rest and retreat.

The monks have previously held fundraising auctions at their Mirfield site with some of the lots coming from the church and others donated by members of the public.

Fr John Gribben, organiser of the auctions, will be on hand for the car boot sale, selling a range of items donated by the public. All are welcome to come along.

Fr George Guiver, the community’s superior, said: “We’re always pleased to welcome visitors to events here at the community and we hope this might encourage some people who’ve never been before.

“It’s also an opportunity to make a contribution to the cost of maintaining and improving the buildings which is always an issue. Quite apart from that, I’m looking forward to seeing what bargains are available on the day!”

For more information or to book a selling space contact community@mirfield.org.uk or 01924 494318.