Three former police buildings in Huddersfield come under the hammer at a property auction next month.

The small “section boxes” at Wakefield Road, Moldgreen ; Bradford Road, Fartown; and Armitage Road, Milnsbridge are among the lots coming under the hammer with property agent Pugh & Co on Thursday, December 7, at Elland Road Stadium in Leeds. Each one has a guide price of between £10,000 and £15,000.

West Yorkshire Police said the three buildings, which were used as rest points or stop-offs for police officers to do paperwork, were no longer needed now officers carried mobile devices.

The force said disposing of the three section boxes – which are in need of refurbishment – was part of a strategy to reduce the number of properties it owns across the county by disposing of buildings which have been left empty, are under-used or are expensive to maintain.

The 484sq ft section box at Fartown comprises an office and WC with off-road parking while the Moldgreen property has 433sq ft of space with an office, storage, toilet and off-road parking. The Milnsbridge premises provide 503sq ft on ground and lower ground floors with office and toilets.

The 34 lots at the auction also include two Grade II listed textile mills at Bradford Road, Dewsbury , with a guide price of £250,000. Dating from 1860, the three-storey stone-built mills were used in the rag manufacturing industry. The 21,000 sq ft buildings are currently let to a variety of small businesses.

A terrace house at Shillbank Lane, Mirfield , comprising lounge, kitchen, three bedrooms, bathroom and cellar is also on offer with a guide price of £70,000.

Paul Thompson, managing director of Pugh & Co, said: “There is a real treasure trove of Yorkshire’s architectural and industrial past among the lots at our December auction in Leeds. Historic buildings are always a draw for investors and when they are also in the North of England they are particularly sought after as excellent investment opportunities.

“Needless to say we expect to see exceptional interest in this auction.”