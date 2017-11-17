Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters tackled a serious blaze at a fast food takeaway in Crosland Moor last night.

Emergency crews were called to the Kingfisher fish and chip shop in Blackmoorfoot Road at 10.30pm to reports that someone may be trapped.

There are two flats above the takeaway and early reports suggested someone could be trapped upstairs.

Watch commander Andy Rose, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said the shop was well alight when firefighters arrived.

Two crews from Huddersfield and another from Slaithwaite attended. Four firefighters in breathing apparatus tackled the fire.

Mr Rose said the fire had spread through ducting and flames ripped through the ceiling. Floorboards for one of the flats above had to be cut away.

There were concerns for a man who lived in the flat but he was found to have got out safely.

Mr Rose said it was thought the owners of the shop live in one of the flats above and they tried to tackle the fire with a dry powder extinguisher.

“The shop was badly damaged and the fire spread through ducting and we had to cut away the floorboards upstairs,” he said.

“No one was hurt but the call came through that there may be someone trapped. However, the man in the flat upstairs had already got out.

“There were no smoke alarms in the flat so we’ve put some in. If there had been someone up there it could have been serious.”

Mr Rose said it was thought the fire was started by a faulty electrical appliance.