Overwhelming demand for Felix the Huddersfield Station Cat's 2017 calendar has crashed a website.

The station moggie revealed news of the charity calendar, which is supporting the Huddersfield Samaritans, on her Facebook page earlier today.

In no time at all the website for Red Rocket Graphic Deign, who created the calendar, had crashed.

The calendar features 12 adorable pictures of Felix around the station.

An hour on and the website is still struggling to cope with demand - the Examiner has yet been able to load the page, with a notice about an 'internal server error' loading instead.

There are only a limited number of calendars for sale and Felix have been clamouring to get their hands on one this afternoon.

Felix herself even acknowleged her popularity:

To purchase one, visit the Red Rocket website - if you can!

The calendar is the latest artistic homage to the much-loved Huddersfield cat - last month it was revealed that Publisher Penguin is releasing a book about Felix in February.

The news followed the unveiling of a portrait of the station's 'senior pest controller' - check out the painting here.