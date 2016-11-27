The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holmfirth's iconic tiger Fenella was the star of a spectacular show to celebrate the coming of Christmas.

Hundreds of villagers packed into the centre of Holmfirth to watch – and participate – in the parade and Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday evening.

Holmfirth Christmas Team raised £12,000 with the help of 147 local businesses, Holme Valley Parish Council and Kirklees Council to install 2km of new Christmas lights.

But the highlight of the evening was a parade from the Co-op car park down Huddersfield Road and Victoria Street to the bus station.

The parade was led by Hope Bank Youth Band.

Following the band was Santa and his sleigh, sponsored by Holmfirth and Meltham Lions.

Then the highlight of the parade was a giant model of Fenella, the legendary Holmfirth tiger which was made by volunteers during Holmfirth Art Festival in June.

Following Fenella were around 70 children dressed in Jack Frost and ice fairy costumes which were made at Hope Bank Art School, led by Chloe Williams.

Behind the art school was local artist Barry Russell and volunteers carrying lanterns made with pupils from Holmfirth Junior, Infant School and Upperthong Junior and Infant School.

Following the lantern troupe were Holmfirth young farmers with their tractors and trailers.

Then came several vintage tractors driven by enthusiasts, Holme Valley Mountain Rescue and engines from Holmfirth Fire Station.

The parade was followed by carols led by Hope Bank Youth Band with children’s entertainment from Hey Diddles.

The evening finished with the official lights switch-on where the crowds were encouraged to roar like Fenella to turn on the lights.

Holmfirth Christmas Team chair Rachel Hogley said it was important to involve the community to make the event a switch-on worth remembering

She said: “Switch-ons are inherently disappointing so that’s why we did a community event to make people feel part of it.

“A huge number of people took part and the bus station was packed full of people. We’ve had a huge amount of positive feedback from people delighted to see such a good community effort.

“It was bringing the community together to celebrate all that’s good about Holmfirth.

“Fenella is a great mascot of the town and it was great to bring her out again.

“You could hear the kids going: ‘Wow! There’s a tiger coming.’

“It was creating a real sense of excitement and getting people ready for Christmas.”