VIDEO: John Shone takes part in a ghost hunt where the spirit appears to reduce the temperature in the room

Which are Colne Valley’s most haunted places?

Investigators of the unexplained, JB Paranormal, want to help find ghosts around the valley.

And here are some of the places John Shone, team leader at Marsden-based JB Paranormal, might do well to investigate.

They have been suggested by members of ‘Marsden - a local place for local people’ in reply to John’s post on the Facebook group.

Faye Bengston commented: “The Railway, Marsden, was very, very active when I lived there.

“I was only first year of high school and always had the feeling I wasn’t alone in any room in the flat. The cellar was a no-go for me too.”

Paul Allen commented: “Cellars Clough Mill is. I witnessed footsteps on one of the stairways a few years back.”

Helen Dolan commented: “The New Inn, Manchester Road, has ghosts and the Shoulder of Mutton, Slaithwaite. People have told stories of paranormal activity.”

And Grace Lauren Parker added: “The cellar of The Shakespeare. As weird as it sounds bottling up one morning I felt as though I was slapped across the face with nothing or no-one else around...

“Our dog always barked at nothing like crazy when she went down.”

John, 19, from Marsden, has been interested in the paranormal since watching Most Haunted on Living TV as a child.

You can watch him above taking part in a ghost hunt where the spirit appears to reduce the temperature in the room.

John said he aims to challenge sceptics with evidence that spirits exist.

He said: “We are doing what scientists do; we are trying to find evidence.

“We get quite a lot of sceptics – and I prefer it when we do.”

John and his team, included assistant team leader Chelsea Dalton, are offering their services for free.

They only accept donations towards the use of their equipment which includes an electromagnetic fields detector, a ‘spirit box’ which uses radio frequencies, laser grid pens, triggers, cameras and a yes/no board, which is like a simplified Ouija board.

John said: “In the past people have donated money towards the equipment. It never goes into our pockets.”

‘Haunted’ places outside the valley include The Fleece Inn, Elland, and the Royal and Ancient, at Colnebridge.

The Fleece is said to have a chair that ‘dances’ and was the site of a murder in the 19th century which left an indelible bloodstain on the inn’s old staircase.