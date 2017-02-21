Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Town fan who saw a bottle thrown during Saturday’s FA Cup clash with Manchester City has called for the culprit to be banned from games for life.

The supporter from Brighouse enjoyed the game apart from the actions of the bottle thrower.

In the 63rd minute a plastic soft-drink bottle was flung from the crowd, landing near to Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling who was warming up on the touchline.

Kev, who did not want his surname published, said: “The whole day was nearly ruined by some complete moron at the back of the Revell Ward Stand who threw a bottle of Coke at the City subs as they were warming up. Thankfully the bottle missed and bounced onto the pitch.”

He said the bottle wasn’t empty – as some have claimed – as fizzy drink spurted out when it landed.

“The subs looked shocked, disgusted and angry as well they might,” said Kev.

“If that full bottle had hit one of them or had been seen by one of the officials what kind of repercussions and penalties would the club have faced?

“If the club is able to identify these morons they need to be banned for life. Thankfully this match wasn’t live on TV. This type of idiotic and dangerous behaviour must be stamped out.”

The stadium’s safety team is investigating. Police said the matter hadn’t been reported to them and the club would be taking action.