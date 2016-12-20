Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A plan to link the M62 and M1 through Kirklees is still on – despite missing out on funding – a councillor has said.

The Examiner revealed a huge road plan, dubbed the North Kirklees Orbital, was in the pipeline last July.

It saw officials resurrect a 30-year-old scheme to build a bypass between the busy motorways in a bid to ease congestion and link new industrial and housing developments.

Earlier this month it seemed the ambitious proposal may have to be shelved after it failed to be selected as one of 12 large roads schemes funded by the Government.

But Kirklees Cabinet member, Clr Peter McBride, has vowed the idea is still a council priority, not only for Kirklees but also Calderdale, Bradford, Leeds and Wakefield.

Clr McBride said the collaboration of councils, known as the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, had agreed the road was important for the economic future of them all and they would now have to find other ways of funding it.

Officials have not produced a map of the proposed route as they fear speculation could devalue homes.

But a rough area of where is being considered for the major road has now been provided to the Examiner.

It shows a two-mile-wide strip between the two motorways including Hartshead, Mirfield, Robertown, Dewsbury Moor, Ravensthorpe, Savile Town, Earlsheaton, Chickenley and Ossett.

The revelation adds weight to the belief that officials want to connect J25 of the M62 with J40 (Flushdyke) of the M1, rather than J39 (Durkar).

It is thought the most likely route would skirt north of Mirfield and cut across Dewsbury Moor before taking a line through Ravensthorpe and the south side of Dewsbury.

But it is also possible for a road to follow a similar route to the Wakefield to Brighouse train line – travelling along the south side of the River Calder through Cooper Bridge into Ravensthorpe and then on to Ossett.

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said: “At this point no preferred route has been identified and the council continues to explore potential funding sources to allow detailed feasibility for the scheme to be progressed.

“The map only shows the “corridor of interest” within which potential routes will be developed.”

Clr McBride has previously said the link road would be an A-road and would be largely dual carriageway.

It is thought it would have local access points and be used to link parts of Ravensthorpe and south Dewsbury that the council is hoping to regenerate while also easing pressure on the A644 and A62 through North Kirklees by taking motorway bound traffic out of urban centres such as Mirfield.