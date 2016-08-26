Firefighters were called to the John Cotton factory in Mirfield after machinery overheated.

The Nunbrook Mills site was visited after a dust extraction unit overheated and caught fire last night (Thursday).

Four fire engines from Mirfield, Huddersfield, Rastrick and Cleckheaton went to the scene after being called shortly before midnight.

No-one was hurt in the incident.

Watch commander Darren Bagley, of Huddersfield Fire Station, said: “The unit must have gotten clogged up which resulted in smoke and overheating.”

Some 50 per cent of the bin, which is 10m tall, was involved in fire.

Crews found exposure risks on two sides, and used four breathing apparatus and two small jets with positive pressure ventilation.

Rastrick fire crew commander Elliot Webster said the fire was contained to dust silos (collection bins) which had been emptied.

He said: “It was sizeable enough to command crews into the area with large jets.”

The bedding business, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, continued to operate the following day.