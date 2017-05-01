Firefighters searched a Huddersfield river this morning following reports a man was in the water.
Crews from Huddersfield and Rastrick along with a specialist water rescue engine from Leeds were sent to the River Colne at Aspley at 6.45am today.
A man reported that his friend had fallen into the water near to Colne Street – but firefighters could find no trace of the man in his 40s.
Crew commander Steve Mosley from Huddersfield fire station said: “An ambulance and police were also called to the scene. We spent an hour carrying out a comprehensive search for the man but could find no trace of him. The water is shallow at the moment – only around 1ft deep in most places.”
It is thought the man must have made his own way out of the water and left the scene.