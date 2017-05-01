Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters searched a Huddersfield river this morning following reports a man was in the water.

Crews from Huddersfield and Rastrick along with a specialist water rescue engine from Leeds were sent to the River Colne at Aspley at 6.45am today.

A man reported that his friend had fallen into the water near to Colne Street – but firefighters could find no trace of the man in his 40s.

Crew commander Steve Mosley from Huddersfield fire station said: “An ambulance and police were also called to the scene. We spent an hour carrying out a comprehensive search for the man but could find no trace of him. The water is shallow at the moment – only around 1ft deep in most places.”

It is thought the man must have made his own way out of the water and left the scene.