Fire crews are being put at risk by a spate of fires at the old derelict Kirklees College.

They revealed just how dangerous it has become inside after they were called to deal with blazes at the old buildings on successive evenings.

It is littered with used syringes, electric cables are hanging down from ceilings and it’s feared that people are living in there.

Now a fire chief has called for urgent action.

Huddersfield Fire Station commander Darren Bagley said he was “very concerned” about the dangerous situation unfolding at the three-storey building in Portland Street.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday night crews have had to tackle fires there. On Thursday evening a Huddersfield crew was joined by firefighters from Halifax, Slaithwaite and Rastrick from 8.30pm-11.30pm.

“It’s very dangerous inside there,” said Station Commander Bagley. “There is thick, acrid smoke, holes in the floors, electric cables hanging down from the ceiling and hundreds of used syringes.

“In addition there is always the threat that these people who live there may turn violent as we are searching around although we have not had any injuries as yet.

“I had to commit crews into a first floor window to attack a fire on the ground floor, which is not an ideal access, in order to attack the fire quickly.

“We could do with a police presence and I understand there will be one this evening to deter people from breaking in.

“The building’s owners could also do with beefing security up or, best of all, getting on with the demolition of the building.”

It is not the first time arson attacks have been made on the building which has remained derelict for several years now and is now an eyesore.

In June a blaze there was so intense that nine fire engines with crews from Huddersfield, Rastrick, Slaithwaite, Halifax and Dewsbury were called to deal with it.

Kirklees councillor Carole Pattison, (Greenhead, Lab), said she would be making enquiries this week as to what was happening at the site.

“We don’t want our police and fire services wasting their time on vandalism,” she said. “For everyone’s sake we need to get on with the scheme.”

Lidl wants to build the new supermarket on the Trinity Street side of the site facing the ring road formerly occupied by the college.

The site contains the former Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, which includes a rare Grade 2* listed building and a Grade 2 listed statue of King Edward VII.