Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The heat is on for organisers of an unusual record attempt.

Meltham will be the setting for a bid to break the world record for the number of people taking part in a “fire walk”.

The record for the number of people walking barefoot on hot coals is 608, set by a scout group in New Zealand. The Meltham event hopes to get 1,000 people hot-footing it.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Former New Zealand rugby player Terry Careswell, who runs Ignite Firewalking, will lead a spirited haka before their two-metre walk over the smouldering coals.

The event will get under way from 2pm on Saturday, December 3, at the bus turning circle near Clarke Lane, followed at 5pm by the Meltham Christmas lights switch-on.

It aims to raise funds for the Huddersfield Town Foundation, Kirkwood Hospice, Huddersfield Live! and Meltham village projects.

Richard Noon, chair of Meltham Christmas Lights, said: “We are looking to have 1,000 people at £30 each taking part as individuals or as a team. People can pay £30 themselves or raise sponsorship. It doesn’t hurt if you follow the instructions that Terry will be giving. You have to walk at the right pace and listen to the instructions. It’s about building confidence in yourself.” Register at www.holmfirthevents.co.uk/event/meltham-firewalk-guiness-world-record-challenge/