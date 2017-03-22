Scene of shooting at barber's shop in Birkby

A firm supplying trucks is set to create 16 jobs in a move to bigger premises.

Truck supplier Mac’s Trucks aims to move from Outlane in August to a new building under construction at Lindley Moor.

The steel frame of the building near the junction of Lindley Moor Road and Crosland Road is already well advanced. When it is complete, the building will house an 18-bay workshop and two floors of offices.

Managing director Alec McDade said the company was recruiting to add to its 21-strong workforce – with a variety of roles in the paintshop, fabrication shop, mechanics and valeting.

Mac’s Trucks, founded in 1973, has been based at New Hey Road, Outlane, for about 40 years. As well as selling, leasing and renting new and used trucks it assembles bespoke vehicles and recently became the first firm to win a gold standard for crane fitting from crane manufacturer Fassi UK.

The new unit is part of developer Stirling Scotfield’s £15m Summit 24 Business Park scheme which will see a number of industrial units built on land fronting Lindley Moor Road and bounded by Crosland Road to the east and the playing fields behind Laund Road to the west.

Elland industrial springs supplier Lesjöfors has already said it will transfer its operations and 25 staff to the site.