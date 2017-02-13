Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

THE first ever South Pennines Artisan Food and Drink Fair will be held in the Colne Valley.

It will be at the creative hub, Co Up, in Slaithwaite on Saturday, February 25.

Along with a number of organisations it is hoping to help celebrate the 2017 Slaithwaite Moonraking Festival which is on the same day.

The event at Britannia Mills, Britannia Road, is aimed at showcasing food and drink producers and sellers from across the region.

Event curator Danny Bulmer said: “The quality will be excellent with the likes of recent DeliciouslyYorkshire award winners, Peckish Kitchen with their outstanding relishes and jams, a Michelin-trained chocolatier – In Truffle We Trust – Slaithwaite’s own Green Valley Grocer and British cured meats specialist The Cure Fine Charcuterie along with the Yorkshire Dama and their world award-winning cheeses.”

The event runs from 10am-5pm.