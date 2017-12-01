Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A football club raided by thieves who caused damage and stole items worth many hundreds of pounds has been overwelmed by support it has received.

Liversedge FC had launched an urgent appeal to repair the damage and buy new kit but has now closed the appeal after just a few days after it was given more than £1,100 from people along with offers of replacement kit.

The club was house was raided by thieves on Tuesday, November 21, and it set up an appeal to raise money to replace items stolen last Saturday.

These included bar stock, training equipment, balls and the players’ new tracksuits plus new warm up tops.

The club, which plays in the Northern Counties East Football League, the ninth tier of the Football League, set up a just giving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/liversedge-fc

It has been overwhelmed by the generous response from the community and in a statement says it has closed the appeal and says if anyone still wants to help them go and support the players tomorrow (Sat, Dec 2) at home against Clipstone which is £5 adults and £2.50 children.

It adds: “We didn’t know what to expect and it’s fair to say we have been more than overwhelmed with the response we’ve had. To raise £1,161 is very touching and it goes to show there is still “a football family” out there who cares about the grass roots.

“Given the response we’ve had in both donations and offers of replacement training gear the committee feels its right to stop requesting monetary donations and have changed the Just Giving target to the £1,161 that we have already received.

“If you still wish to contribute something then we would like to suggest that you come and support the team at one of our upcoming home games or if you are too far away then go along to watch one of your local non league teams and give them your support.

“The club would like to put on record its heartfelt thanks to all of you who have donated money, made offers of replacement training gear, promoted the Just Giving page and our story or just wished the club well. It means a lot to us and we are incredibly humbled and grateful.”

The team normally attracts a crowd of around 125.