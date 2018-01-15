Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A middle-aged man on his way to watch Huddersfield Town was arrested for racist chanting on a train.

The 49-year-old from Sheffield was detained on Saturday after a passenger on board the 10.36 Sheffield to Huddersfield train sent a text to police to tell them what was happening.

Officers at the station obtained a description of the man from the passenger and quickly viewed CCTV from the station.

The man was identified and arrested for racially aggravated public order as he returned to the station following the match which saw Huddersfield Town lose 4-1 to West Ham United.

He has been interviewed and released under investigation.

Sgt Bob Smith from British Transport Police said: “Trains are not extensions of football terraces. Families, young children and older people often travel on match days too. It’s simply not OK to chant racist slurs because you’re “out with the lads” or be abusive because you had “one too many”, it’s intimidating to other people on the trains and at the stations.

“This type of behaviour is not something that anyone should have to accept. I would like to thank the passenger who text us to report this incident to us.”

Anyone else who was travelling on the service and who may have seen what happened should contact BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 quoting log 216 of 13/1.

If anyone sees an ongoing incident they should Text 61016 to BTP - this is how they spotted the report on the incident in this case.