Fundraising is taking place for a five-year-old boy with a rare and incurable brain tumour.

Little Zack Barrett was given six months to live in November after an MRI scan revealed he had a terminal tumour, known as a diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

A course of radiotherapy gave the preschooler, who is from Kirkheaton, an additional year to live.

Now, his parents Katie and Ryan are fundraising in the hope that they will be able to afford further treatment, which can be expensive.

They are hosting ‘A Night With the Stars’, a fundraising dinner, on March 24 at the Cedar Court Hotel in Huddersfield.

Tickets can be bought for £40 each by calling 01484 323852.

For more events, visit the new Facebook page Zack’s Fight Events: https:// www.facebook.com/Zacks-Fight-Events-600180880171133/