Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A youngster who has less than 18 months to live became an honorary firefighter on a visit to Rastrick Fire Station.

Little Zack Barrett, who has a rare, aggressive form of brain tumour, was given some early Christmas presents by members of the station’s Blue Watch.

He also met Father Christmas, sat in the driving seat of a fire engine with sirens blaring and went up in the world in the cage of Huddersfield Fire Station’s aerial platform, which was brought over specially for the occasion.

The five-year-old Kirkheaton youngster was joined by parents Katie and Ryan, identical twin brother Leo and other members of his family.

Firefighter Gavin Shaw said one of Zack’s relatives had heard that crew members were taking presents to the children’s wards at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital in Halifax and asked if they would also call at Zack’s house.

“We decided to go one better than that and invite the family to the fire station,” said Gavin.

A Facebook page called Zack’s Memory Fund has been set up and has already raised more than £10,000 to create happy memories for the family and ease their financial burden as they care for him. Donations are being taken at www.gofundme.com/zack-barrett .