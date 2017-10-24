Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who helped in the construction of many of Huddersfield’s most prominent buildings, Arthur Paul, has died aged 85.

Mr Paul moved to Almondbury in the 1950s after landing a job on the building of what is now Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. He also helped build Halifax Bank on Cloth Hall Street, Ramsden House on New Street and Queensgate market.

He was also involved in the construction of Morrisons in Waterloo , and many other buildings in and around the town.

In addition he served on the committee of his local, Almondbury Working Men’s Club for 50 years, and was always at the centre of organising so many fun parties and trips.

Mr Paul’s granddaughter Allison said her grandfather died at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on October 8.

She said: “We are expecting a very large turn out to the funeral, so I would like to give anyone who wishes to pay their respects the opportunity to do so.”

Arthur was born in the village of Crimond in Aberdeenshire. He trained as a blacksmith’s apprentice after leaving school.

He served in the Army for two years training in the Royal Engineers, and then spent the majority of his life working as a steel-fixer, before setting up his own business. He loved his work and didn’t retire until he was 72.

He met his wife-to-be, Shirley, in Mac’s café next to Aberdeen harbour. They were both working nearby and used to meet up on their lunch breaks.

They married in Bridgewater, Somerset, in 1959 after moving there when Arthur began work at Hinckley Point.

She was an auxiliary nurse at Storthes Hall Hospital in the 1970s and they went on to have four children, three together, including his stepson Tom from Shirley’s first marriage.

His two sons Stephen and Mark live in Huddersfield and Tom lives in Aberdeen. His daughter Beverley died in 1986.

The funeral will be held at Moldgreen United Reformed Church, on Thursday October 26 at 1.15pm and Allison says friends are more than welcome to meet the family at Almondbury Working Men’s Club afterwards.

Allison said: “My grandad was always so full of life and nothing ever burst his happy, little bubble. After the passing of my grandmother, he was extremely sad, but he was adamant that he would not ‘grow old.’ He continued to have fun and live his life as she would have wanted him to.

“He had a huge allotment for over 50 years and would take the majority of what he grew to Kirkwood Hospice or his church. He had a very healthy social life for a 30-year-old never mind an 80-year-old and would go out two or three nights a week. He loved a party and was always first on the dance floor and the last one off.

“His personality was eccentric, infectious, and he had more funny stories and tales from his life than any comedian could ever think up.

“Forever the joker, people were drawn to him. He had the loudest laugh and the biggest smile, and he was so much more than a granddad to me.

“He’s been my best friend for as long as I can remember and we always had so much fun together. I can’t imagine my world without him, but his personality and zest for life will certainly live on through my family and I. He’s simply unforgettable.”