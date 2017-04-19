Cars for sale on the public highway in Huddersfield

Kirklees Council’s new street enforcement team can clamp down on traders selling several vehicles on the highway.

And here’s some easy wins for them. On Wednesday we found multiple cars for sale on main roads being sold by the same person.

Officials from the council’s new team, private firm Kingdom, can issue fixed penalty notices for five offences including selling or repairing multiple vehicles on the highway.

Littering, displaying and distributing flyers and posters without permission; dog fouling and not having a dog on a lead where required are the others.

Cars currently for sale on Lindley Moor Road, Brighouse Road and Fixby Road all have the same phone number which is linked to a Manchester car dealership. The same firm was revealed to be selling cars last November.

Nine cars are for sale on the same part of Bradford Road – three advertised with the same phone number. The Examiner has called some of them, there was no answer but three went through to the Asda messaging service.

Last November we reported how multiple cars with ‘for sale’ notices were being left on main roads but nothing has been done to clamp down on it.

Kirklees Council confirmed it is against the law to sell cars on a public highway unless it is an individual selling their own car.