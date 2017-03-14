Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

National heritage organisations, including Historic England, have spoken out about the proposed demolition of fire-ravaged Huddersfield landmark Newsome Mill ... and the strong feeling is that most of what is left should be saved.

The comments have been made in the public consultation into the owner’s demolition plan for the mill.

The historic Grade II listed mill was ravaged by a fire last November.

Owner Panorama Living need permission to fully raze the main mill building.

As part of the application, the iconic clock tower will remain with a structural survey planned. A housing plan for the site has been put forward.

Official or expert bodies to comment include The Victorian Society, Huddersfield Civic Society, Historic England, the Council for British Archaeology and the Association for Industrial Archaeology.

James Hughes, Senior Conservation Adviser at the Victorian Society, said: “Newsome Mill has been on our radar for some time and even featured in our 2008 Top 10 Endangered Buildings List.

“Since the fire the upper storeys of the mill have been dismantled so no longer pose as a danger to the area and the beloved clock tower has been declared safe, as well as the archway, lodge and office building.

“These listed buildings have been through so much and campaigners have fought for more than a decade to secure their futures, this is the tipping point.

“The proposal for substantial demolition would cause unjustifiable harm to the Grade II-listed mill and should not be permitted. The mill is a critical building and must instead form the starting point for sympathetic redevelopment of the site.”

Huddersfield Civic Society expressed concern that the demolition plans do not guarantee the safety of the iconic clock tower.

Historic England, the public body that looks after England’s historic environment, urged the owners to rethink their plans and retain all the Grade II Listed buildings in any new scheme.

It has requested that the Secretary of State should be notified if Kirklees Council consider approving the current demolition plans.

Locally, the Newsome Mill Campaign are encouraging everyone with an interest in the site to get involved in the public consultation.

Campaign co-ordinator Diane Sims says: “We are opposing the demolition as we believe this is the best way to protect all the Grade II Listed buildings.

“Newsome Mill is still the most prominent site in Newsome and everyone who lives here or who is connected to the mill needs to know that they have a voice in what happens next, whatever their views.”

Comments can be submitted to Kirklees Council until March 21.