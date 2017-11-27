Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rare chance to see inside one of the Colne Valley’s working mills takes place on Saturday (Dec 2).

The gates at Upper Mills in Slaithwaite will be open to the public for only the second time in 100 years visitors will be able to meet manufacturers based at the mill, do some shopping, enjoy food and drink and listen to live music.

The event, called Made Beautifully Here, will run from 10am to 5pm on Saturday, December 2.

A similar “open trading day” last year drew good crowds.

This year, visitors will be able to visit Olicana Textiles, which makes fabrics for customers including Liberty of London; Schofield & Smith, which provides suit fabric for Savile Row; McNair Shirts, which makes mountaineering shirts; Khunu, which makes knitwear from yak wool; and t-shirt supplier Sgt. Smith.

Other businesses attending will include Trakke, which supplies handmade bags from Scotland; Tog Knives; Dyehouse design wares; jewellery specialist The Guild; Hirsch Tailoring; Seven Feet footwear; Hiut Denim; Heartfelt Dogs, which makes soft toys; The Millinery Studio, Lindley Fine Wines, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and the Secret Shed Company.

There will also be delicious treats from Hand Made Bakery & Lock 22, craft beers from Empire Brewery, wood-fired made pizza from Delivita and locally roasted coffee from Dark Woods Coffee.