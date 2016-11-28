Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christmas Celebrations get under way in Elland on Friday.

The Mayor of Calderdale, Clr Howard Blagborough, will switch on the lights, and children from three primary schools in the town will sing carols and Christmas songs.

Also on the day will be a Santa’s Grotto, face-painting and entertainment during the afternoon with free mince pies and gingerbread plus a tombola stall.

Elland’s Shop Local Giant Christmas Draw will take place at 4.30pm with a top prize of a £1,500 family holiday for four to be won.

There are also many other valuable prizes to be won if residents take their loyalty card with the qualifying ten stamps on it to Dobsons Sweet Shop by 12.30pm on the day.

The Christmas lights switch on takes place on Friday, December 2 in the Coronation Street car park with events running from 2pm.