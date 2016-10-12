Honley man stole sex toy... and then peed all over victim's bed

A man pestered a woman after a date and when she rejected him he burgled her home urinating on her bed.

Leeds Crown Court heard Gareth Quinn had met the woman via a dating website but following what was a one night stand he had pestered and harassed her putting her mobile number on adult internet sites.

He then discovered his victim was going out on August 19 because she had revealed her plans on Facebook and he broke into her home in Deighton, Huddersfield via an insecure window.

Howard Shaw, prosecuting, said the woman’s 17-year-old daughter was asleep in the house at the time but fortunately she was oblivious of Quinn’s actions.

He went into the complainant’s bedroom and after urinating on her bed stole various items including two tablets, a bottle of alcohol, a credit card and two sex toys.

Mr Shaw said a few days earlier the woman’s son was at a funeral and she had left out the suit he wore and Quinn saw that and urinated on it as well.

Leeds Crown Court

He then sent an anonymous message to the victim’s phone via WhatsApp with a photo of the bottle of alcohol and sex toys asking “Are these yours?”

When she responded asking “Who’s this” he said “You’ll never know but I’ve been in your yard. I’d not go in, your bed’s full of p*ss ha, ha.”

She realised it was from Quinn and was concerned for the safety of her daughter and contacted the police and another person who found she was OK.

Quinn was arrested at his home the next day and secreted under kitchen cupboards they found the two tablet devices with a charger and the two sex toys.

He denied the burglary when he was interviewed and said he had taken the sex toys during a visit to the address.

He was bailed on condition not to contact the complainant but the next day he sent a series of anonymous and intimidating texts via the same phone he had used after the burglary causing further distress.

At the time Quinn was under a suspended sentence for theft and assaulting a police officer.

Gerald Hendron, representing Quinn, said he realised he was going to prison. Alcohol had been identified as an ongoing problem and he also accepted he struggled with break up of relationships but nothing could justify his behaviour.

Quinn, 32 of Scotgate Road, Honley, admitted burglary and witness intimidation. He was jailed for three years with 16 weeks consecutive from the previously suspended sentence.

Judge James Spencer QC told him: “This offence of burglary was not only dishonest. it was wicked because you targeted that woman, wicked because of what you did in the house, wicked because of what you did in taunting her after.

“Not content with that after your arrest and release on bail you then proceeded to intimidate her. I have no sympathy for you at all.”