The house in the middle of the M62 - as seen by the Red Arrows!

Stott Hall farm can be seen in the top right of this picture taken by a Red Arrows pilot as the fleet flew above Huddersfield last Sunday

It’s a view you don’t often get of the M62 house - taken from a Red Arrows plane!

The celebrated fleet took to the skies over Huddersfield as part of Holmfirth War Weekend - and one pilot snapped an amazing picture of the famous Stott Hall Farm house from thousands of feet in the air.

The pilot shared the picture on his Twitter account as @RAFRed10, saying: “You know that random farmhouse in the middle of the M62 near Huddersfield? Have a look at the top of the picture!”

It was a massive hit on social media with 178 retweets and 635 likes - and sparked off the debate about whether the farmer who lived there refused to move when the motorway was built!

Stott Hall farm can be seen in the top right of this picture taken by a Red Arrows pilot as the fleet flew above Huddersfield last Sunday

@ayee_jane said: “The farmer refused to sell his land for the motorway so they built around him. Hence compulsory purchase orders now.”

@sacredbluebelle said it was two brothers who wouldn’t move for a motorway.

But @AdeCunliffeSPF cleared up the matter, adding: “Not correct. That’s what most people think happened. It just wasn’t suitable land.”

Earlier this year a film was unearthed featuring the farmer who lived at Stott Hall when the M62 was built.

It cleared up the debate once and for all - but the legend lives on!