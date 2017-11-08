Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As an 11-year-old with dyslexia Ben Worthington dreaded spelling tests.

In fact he’d even go so far as to fake a migraine in order to avoid taking part and being found out.

So how did that dyslexic lad from Huddersfield emerge as a successful businessman with an online English teaching business?

Easy. He listened.

Born at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, Ben now lives in Budapest with his Hungarian girlfriend. It’s an indicator of his nomadic lifestyle, having left Honley and the Holme Valley when he was 18.

In the years since he has had homes in Australia, Spain, Budpest, Taipei, Bangkok, and Lviv in Ukraine. He’s now back in Budapest, having lived in five countries in the last three years.

His success stems from an acceptance of his dyslexia. At school in Honley he struggled with words. Later at Honley High School he drew out class notes into mind maps, with colours, arrows, pictures and humour. Fellow students weren’t convinced, but it worked. At Huddersfield New College he achieved the grades to go to Manchester Metropolitan University, where he studied business.

Now he runs his own website helping international students pass the prestigious International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam via podcasts.

Says Ben: “Dyslexics interpret concepts differently; they envision the entire machinery of the problem, often discovering an unseen interconnectedness.

“In a society where routine tasks are swiftly being replaced by artificial intelligence and robots, creative skills have never been more valued, and dyslexics have this in abundance.”

Ben went to Spain through a European exchange programme where he learned Spanish by listening, speaking the language and memorising.

To everyone’s surprise – especially his own – it led to a new career as an English teacher. To succeed as a teacher and an entrepreneur Ben listed his goals, meditated and became intensely focused. He turned his weaknesses into strengths.

His love of teaching and preference for technology led him to create his own business as a freelance tutor where he sells online courses based on education professionals’ experience. His podcasts spread knowledge to students who might not otherwise have access to such knowledge.

He adds: “My story is about playing to your strong points and sorting out your so called ‘deficits’ to a point where you over-compensate and they become real character-defining strengths.”

Ben says he will eventually return home to Huddersfield. His brother never left, his sister returned two years ago after living in Melbourne for eight years and his father still lives in Honley, his birthplace. His mother left the village nine years ago having lived there for three decades.

His website is www.IELTSPodcast.com