A mobile beautician drove while two-and-a-half times over the legal limit after accepting a Christmas drink from a client.

Eve McDonagh, of Lepton, has now put her new business in jeopardy after Kirklees magistrates banned her from the road for a year.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty to driving whilst over the prescribed limit.

She first caught the attention of police as she committed a moving traffic offence at 1am on November 27.

As she headed into New Hey Road in Outlane, her black Toyota Yaris was followed by another marked police vehicle.

When the officers spoke with her they could smell alcohol on her breath and arrested her.

Police station breath tests showed that she had 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

This was two-and-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Sonia Kidd, mitigating, explained that McDonagh works as a mobile beautician and on the day had been providing treatments to a client.

She said: “At the conclusion of that treatment she was offered a Christmas drink.

“She had a drink and, believing that she was in a position to drive, left that property and made her way home.”

Mrs Kidd added that McDonagh’s vehicle contained everything she needed for work.

She said: “When she was stopped by police she was anxious because there was £15,000 worth of equipment purchased by her parents to enable her to embark on her enterprise.

“There’s going to be an impact on her business because she’s going to lose her licence.”

Magistrates banned McDonagh, of Ings Way East in Lepton, from driving for 12 months.

She will also have to pay a £200 fine plus £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.