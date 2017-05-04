Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The little school with the big aim of raising £6,000 in one month has achieved its goal.

Parents of children at Helme Junior and Infant School, Meltham, decided to launch a fundraising mission for the month of April.

They wanted to buy new laptops for the children to use in school.

And they did it – parent and 1 Big Ask chief organiser Lisa Green and founder Debbie Whitfield are celebrating after they topped £6,280.00.

They said: “We cannot believe the wonderful community spirit supporting our school.

“We are truly humbled.”

Lisa added: “We pushed it on Twitter and Facebook and asked for cash donations and we were amazed with the response, we had some sponsorship but it was mainly donations from around the school community and our amazing local businesses.”

They launched ‘1 Big Ask for Helme’ to turn any negativity surrounding their last Ofsted report into something positive. The school has needed new laptops, but every time the school and PTA got the money it had to be directed to cover vandalism or break-ins.

So the school, which has just 130 children, launched the massive mission. They are now looking at the best specification laptops and hope to also refurbish the IT suite, which may be named the I Big Ask suite in their honour.