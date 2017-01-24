Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees MPs have called on their colleagues to respect the will of the people over Brexit following the government’s defeat in the Supreme Court today.

The court decided that the process by which the UK triggers Article 50, so we can leave the European Union, requires consent from Parliament.

Batley & Spen Labour MP Tracy Brabin said: “When deciding how to vote on the submission of Article 50 it’s especially hard for us in Batley & Spen as we know Jo Cox, (former Batley & Spen MP), campaigned relentlessly for Remain.

"I too voted remain but democracy has spoken. The people went to the polls and made their decision to leave the EU.

"As a politician who asks people to vote for me, I don’t believe it’s my right to block the sovereign will of the people, locally or nationally.”

Huddersfield Labour MP Barry Sheerman added: “I am delighted the court has made this decision in the sense that I think we all knew, in our hearts, that this was the most important decision to be made by this country for 70 years and Parliament has to have the final vote, firstly to trigger Article 50 and then another vote at a much later stage on whatever deal with Europe the government has managed to secure.

"There’s no doubt there was a majority for Brexit and I am not going to try and wilfully divert the country’s intentions on that.”