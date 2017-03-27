Shocking video shows not one but TWO couples having sex in street

See what Iwan Roberts makes of Stuart Webber's pr

See what BBC pundit John Hartson makes of Hudders

Paul Jones of the Manfreds at the Forget Me Not T

Eorl Crabtree learns how to cheerlead at Dalton S

Scene after crash on Sheffield Road near Holmfirth

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A video which appears to show TWO couples having sex in Huddersfield town centre has been branded “disgusting and vile” – while others said it was comical.

The footage, which shows two men with their female partners up against a wall near the Tesco store, was taken in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Examiner readers were disgusted by the amorous antics.

Michelle Hunter, commenting on our Facebook page, said: “Disgusting. Why do some people think it’s OK to do that in public? I’m not a prude but for goodness sake what if a child had seen them.”

Rachael Dobbs said: “Of course you would expect it. It’s Huddersfield.”

But Emma Folan said: “So only people in Huddersfield do that then? I think not!”

Phil Molloy said: “If you’re going to get filmed at least put on a good show.”

Hudds Paul added: “Very classy ... must be some proud parents in Hudds tonight.”

Jayne Holroyd said: “Disgraceful.”

Kelly Peason called it “disgusting and vile.”

Mick Roebuck and Pamela Haigh both called it “comical.”

Donna Wood also summed it up in a single word: “Classy.”

Some people questioned the motives of the man who filmed it.

Sarah Holmes said: “I think the man who filmed it is just as bad.”

The man behind the camera, who does not want to be named, said he had filmed the foursome to highlight the bad behaviour.

He said: “It is disgusting, I’m really annoyed about it to be honest.

“People doing that kind of thing in the middle of the street. It’s disrespectful when there are families about.

“I’m shocked that people are doing this in 2017. They didn’t say anything when I filmed them, I think they were embarrassed.

“I told them to get home.”