Huddersfield may be a Premier League town but it's currently top of a league that no town wants to win.

Our town is currently in the lead for the Worst Place To Live in England poll 2018 , run by town bashing website I Live Here .

At the time of press Huddersfield was yesterday out in the lead with 5.84% of the vote.

It doesn't sound like much but when you consider Blackpool was second in the running with 4.54% it's not looking so good for our august town.

Also in the running was Blackburn (3.63%), Castleford (3.51%), Keighley (2.8%), Rochdale (1.86%), Rotherham (1.62%), Bradford (1.39%), Oldham (1.18%) and Wakefield (0.94%).

(Image: Flickr/Tim Green)

With its burgeoning university, Premier League team, valued historic buildings and beautiful Pennine setting, is Huddersfield really worse than any of them? We beg to disagree.

Yorkshire is among the three England regions worst hit by government austerity cuts

It's not the first time Huddersfield has appeared on the I Live Here board of shame where it was described as 'chav infested' and an 'absolute cr*p hole'.

We didn't agree then either and came up with seven reasons why Huddersfield is actually a decent place to live .

Should you wish to vote for another town, or if you feel compelled, vote for Huddersfield you can do it here .

But don't vote for Huddersfield. Please.

The website doesn't specify a deadline for voting but we'd guess it's just before Christmas.