Don’t bin those Christmas cards – they could help raise cash for Huddersfield’s Welcome Centre .

Voluntary organisation Community Cards is urging people to hang on to their festive cards for now – and donate them for “up-cycling.”

The group collects old greetings cards, re-makes them to a professional standard and sells them for 50p or £1 to raise thousands of pounds for the Welcome Centre at Lord Street.

Holmfirth teacher Nigel Clews came up with the idea in 2010. Now, Community Cards has more than 70 volunteers who work in groups making the cards and others who empty donated cards from collection points in Kirklees libraries, schools and offices.

Nigel said the group always welcomed donations but added: “We do get swamped and inundated with Christmas cards around this time of year and we run out of storage space.

“We collect cards throughout the year – not just Christmas cards but birthday cards and ‘get well soon’ cards.

“What we really need is a constant supply of them throughout the year rather than just in January and February when everyone is clearing things out.”

Nigel said Community Cards continue to grow – with groups of regular volunteers based at Linthwaite , Meltham , Brockholes , Newsome and in individuals’ houses. The latest group meets at the Castle Community Hub based at Hillside Primary School at Newsome.

Nigel said volunteer helpers were always welcome – and they don’t necessarily have to be “arty.” He said: “It involves manual dexterity, but there’s a range of jobs based on people’s abilities.”

Community Cards, which has so far raised £12,000 for the Welcome Centre, was nominated for the Pride of Huddersfield Awards in 2016 – and is now waiting to hear to the end of January whether it has won the Duke of York’s Community Initiative Award after a visit by the award assessors last month (Dec).

For details about the group email communitycards@hotmail.co.uk