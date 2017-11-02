Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One of the health bosses behind unpopular restructuring plans has been promoted.

Carol McKenna, chief officer of NHS Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), has this week also started running North Kirklees CCG.

The announcement by health chiefs denied the move was a formal merger of the two groups.

For the past 18 months NKCCG has been run by Kirklees Council director Richard Parry, following the retirement of its boss Chris Dowse in April 2016.

Mr Parry has now stepped back into his role as Strategic Director for Adults and Health and NHS England has agreed to Mrs McKenna overseeing both areas.

The GPs acting as chairmen and clinical leads of the two groups are unaffected.

Dr Steve Ollerton, a figurehead for the controversial HRI downgrading plan, was recently re-elected as chairman of Greater Huddersfield CCG for three more years.

The move to effectively promote Mrs McKenna has been slammed by campaigners fighting to save Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Mrs McKenna has been one of the architects of the plan to re-structure health services in Kirklees including the consultation on the controversial hospital downgrade.

Mike Forster of Hands Off HRI (HoHRI) said Mrs McKenna was being “rewarded for failure” while Karl Deitch from Let’s Save HRI described it as “madness”.

Mr Forster said: “She’s steered through unacceptable proposals without listening to the community.

“We’re profoundly disappointed as it’s the first step towards centralising services, which marginalises local people.

“She will go down in Huddersfield history as the woman who pushed through these proposals against the wishes of health professionals, councillors and the wider community.”

Mr Deitch said: “We’re disappointed that someone who does not have the confidence of local people should gain a promotion.”

NHS Greater Huddersfield and NHS North Kirklees CCGs have agreed that both organisations will share a single Chief Officer.

Paula Sherriff MP for Dewsbury, Mirfield , Denby Dale and Kirkburton said: “I’m working to hold our NHS leaders to account, particularly around the reconfiguration of NHS services across the district and I have ongoing dialogue with Carol McKenna on these issues.

“I hope that in her new role across both North Kirklees and Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Groups, she’ll be able to give equal time to the two separate organisations, both of which serve my Dewsbury constituency.”

NHS Greater Huddersfield CCG said the move has been approved by NHS England and Mrs McKenna would take control in North Kirklees from November 1.

Dr Steve Ollerton, local GP and clinical leader of NHS Greater Huddersfield CCG said: “The two CCGs have been working together since they were established and already jointly commission a range of services and share a number of staff.

“The appointment of a single Chief Officer is the next logical step on this journey.”

Dr David Kelly, local GP and Chair of NHS North Kirklees Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “We wish Richard all the best for the future as he returns to the local authority and thank him for his contribution to the work of NHS North Kirklees CCG.

“We look forward to continuing to work with him.

“While the CCGs are changing the way they work, there are no plans for a formal merger and they will therefore remain as separate statutory organisations. “Staffing arrangements will be reviewed to ensure that there is appropriate expertise and capacity across the two organisations as a result of this change.”