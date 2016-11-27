Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millionaires from Huddersfield have been named in the Yorkshire Rich List.

Six entrepreneurs with links to the town have made it into the top 50.

Highest placed at number 16 are Dean and Janet Hoyle, whose estimated worth is some £290m.

Mr Hoyle, owner of Huddersfield Town Football Club, who lives in Mirfield, made his fortune from the successful Card Factory chain, which he sold in 2010.

A place lower is Alan Lewis, whose estimated fortune is £280m. Mr Lewis, a supporter of Huddersfield University, made his money in textiles and more recently property, owning several large developments across Kirklees.

In 19th place at £260m is Huddersfield-born Richard Harpin, the founder of HomeServe home insurance and maintenance.

Coming in at 25th is the Grange Moor-born founder of the Iceland frozen food chain, Malcolm Walker, with £230m.

Pharmaceuticals boss Jonathan Thornton is 36th. Mr Thornton’s family business based in Milnsbridge dates back to 1922 and latterly has made its money from cough medicine, leaving him worth £150m.

Mirfield bedding boss John Cotton is the final name in the top 50. Mr Cotton, 75, is estimated to be worth £115m, placing him at number 49 in the list.

The richest person living in Yorkshire is American-born duty free magnate Robert Miller and family, who are worth an astonishing £1.6bn.

Hull-born brothers Eddie and Malcolm Healey, who built the Meadowhall shopping complex in Sheffield and created former kitchen chain Hygena, come second with £1.5bn to their names.