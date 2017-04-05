Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield church will this afternoon hold a talk about sex.

It’s not normally the topic of discussion at Huddersfield Parish Church, but today (Weds) at 3pm the church will be actively encouraged to listen to and talk about gender, sexuality and the Bible.

In recent weeks Jeffrey John, the Dean of St Albans’ Cathedral was denied being appointed bishop because of his sexuality, and Philip North withdrew from becoming bishop of Sheffield because of the reaction of many people around the country about his views that it is wrong for women to be ordained to the priesthood.

All these issues, and more, will be broached by Rev Maggie McLean, Vicar of Christ the King in Battyeford, Mirfield, who will take an enlightened look at what the bible says about these things, talk about misconceptions then debate and get reaction from the audience.

The Rev Simon Crook, curate at Huddersfield, said: “This is the last of the 2017 series of Lent Talks at the Parish Church and the University... the people of Huddersfield have been challenged by all the talks so far and this last talk will be a fitting finale to the season, encouraging us to engage with a topic that often divides the church, yet is rarely openly discussed.”

The 3pm talk at the church is repeated in the Faith Centre at 5.30pm, and both are free.