Readers have lined up to defend a hospital trust following our story about an error in which medics carried out an intimate examination on the wrong patient.

Former patients and relatives were keen to defend Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust, which runs Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and Calderdale Royal Hospital, Halifax.

This follows this morning's story about errors which occurred at the trust between July and September this year.

The errors, which also included a patient breaking skull bones in a fall, were declared by the trust in the ‘Learning the Lessons’ section of its board report.

And many took to Facebook to defend the trust.

Carolyn Clough said: “My brother-in-law was in there and (the) service was fab.

“After taking him to Calderdale – he was transferred there for emergency surgery and in for three nights/four days – and they were fantastic. Top hospital in my book.”

Michelle Taylor said: “I’ve just had six months of chemo at HRI.

“Every member of staff from diagnosis to completion of treatment (was) fantastic. I would not have had better or quicker treatment if I’d gone private.”

Shobia Kauser said: “Brilliant hospital – just really upsetting they will be moving A&E department to Halifax.”

Cerise Booth added: "It's about time something was said about the wonderful work the NHS do... yes they make some mistakes as does everyone! But come on this back biting is only going to destroy what's left of a wonderful service and help the cynics to get rid of our health service #saveourNHS."

Rachel Grogan said: "Maybe if these incidents are reported often then it will make the hospital managers realise the staff are being so overworked and mistakes will happen."

Would you like to share your positive experiences at Huddersfield or Calderdale hospitals? Email editorial@examiner.co.uk.