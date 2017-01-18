Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s MP feels there are “dark clouds looming” over the UK’s Brexit deal.

Barry Sheerman asked Prime Minister Theresa May in this week’s Prime Minister’s Questions: “We in this House have a real responsibility for our children and grandchildren to have a bright future, but is she aware there are dark clouds looming on the horizon in terms of intolerance, racism across Europe and the foundering and flux of many of the great institutions that have kept peace and prosperity since the last World War.

“I speak here of the United Nations, NATO and the EU, are we fit for purpose in keeping this country safe and secure in that world?”

The Prime Minister, who on Tuesday set out her ‘all out’ Brexit plan, replied: “...as we move out of the European Union the United Kingdom will be more outward looking, we will be more looking globally.

“The thrust of my speech yesterday was that we want a strong strategic partnership with the EU, we want that access to the single market, that free trade agreement but we want to continue to work with them on justice and security matters because now is not a time to cooperate less, it’s a time to cooperate more.”

On Tuesday the PM warned the EU that to try to “punish” the UK would be “an act of calamitous self-harm”.