Watch: Santas on the run for Santa Dash 2016

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Their noses may have been a little red from the cold – but at least it matched their outfits as more than 100 fun runners donned Santa suits to pound the streets of Huddersfield.

Fundraisers young, old and of the canine variety took part in the annual Huddersfield Santa Dash and Reindeer Run on Sunday.

Together they raised thousands of pounds for many good causes and got into the festive spirit early.

Crossing the twinkly tinsel start line from King Street runners became a blur of red, white, flashing noses and proud antlers as they sprinted – or jogged – the one-mile route around the town.

Taking part in the race organised by Huddersfield Lions was James Glasheen, accompanied by his five-year-old great dane Blue who was raring to go.

James, of Waterloo, said: “I came down to support the local community.

“I did it last year but this is Blue’s first race and he’s setting the pace!

“It’s a great event and we’ve been blessed with great weather.”

The youngest participant was 15-week old Frankie, who looked set to sleep for the duration in his pram but still looked cute in his reindeer antlers.

His mum Sarah Caterer, of Longwood, and grandma Linda, from London, were raising funds for the Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust.

Sarah said: “It’s wonderful as it brings people together and it’s great fun.”

Amanda Beirne and her seven year-old daughter Molly, from Salendine Nook, were sprinting to raise cash for Cancer Research UK.

She said: “It’s a good cause and we all know someone affected by cancer.

“This is our first time taking part and we thought it would be a fun thing to do on a Sunday morning, a great way to get into the Christmas spirit.”

Colne Valley MP Jason McCartney has taken part in every Santa Dash since the event started in the town six years ago.

The keen runner, who has previously taken part in the Great North Run and the London Marathon, took part with his 10-year-old daughter Ellie.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Watch the Santas warm up for the race! Share this video Watch Next

He said: “Every year I run for the Joseph Salmon Trust, it’s a great local charity helping bereaved families and I used to work with Neil Salmon at Yorkshire TV.

“The wonderful thing about this is it gets together people of all abilities, from professional runners to people just trotting around to raise money for local charities.

“It’s such a well-organised event and you know it’s the start of Christmas when the Santa Dash is on in Huddersfield!”

Lions club member Graham Isley said: “It’s a real spectacle and this year we’ve been very lucky with the weather. Last year it rained and the year before we had snow.

“It’s brilliant for smaller charities because it doesn’t cost them anything and we organise it.”