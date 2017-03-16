Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Huddersfield sex offender who abused two young boys has failed to convince top judges that his 12-year prison term is too tough.

Steven Wrigley, 53, of Nabbs Lane, Slaithwaite, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court on June 22 last year.

He admitted 27 indecent assaults and two counts of indecency with a child.

His crimes involved two victims, who were as young as nine when Wrigley molested them, London Appeal Court heard.

One of the victim’s suffered psychological damage which was “about as bad as it gets”, said Mr Justice Popplewell.

He turned to alcohol and drugs to try and blot out what Wrigley did and attempted suicide.

The trauma of the abuse, which occurred decades ago, “has completely ruined his life”, the judge added.

Wrigley’s crimes, which were for his own ‘sexual gratification’, also had a ‘profound’ impact on the second victim.

Married for 28 years and described as a hard worker, Wrigley has no other convictions to his name, the court heard.

His lawyers argued his jail term was far too tough and ought to be cut.

They pointed to his relative youth and immaturity when his crimes were committed, his good character since and his guilty pleas.

Mr Justice Popplewell said Wrigley’s offences were made worse because they involved two victims.

The judge said he “made threats and used physical violence towards one victim to keep him quiet.”

His offending had a “very severe and lifelong psychologically affect on both victims, in one case devastating.”

The judge, who was sitting with Lord Justice Flaux and Sir Kenneth Parker, added: “A total sentence of 12 years was not excessive.”