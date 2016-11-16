Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fan Anthony Hirst has donated more than £1,000 to the club’s academy over the years - but now he’s got it back almost 20 times over!

For Anthony, from Rastrick, bagged the top prize in the Blue and White Foundation’s annual draw - a whopping £20,000!

He’s been donating £2 a week to the foundation, which funds the club’s academy, since 2003.

Meanwhile 10 other members bagged £500 each in the draw, which takes place once a year.

Members’ donations help train and support young footballers - and hopefully turn them into the Huddersfield Town stars of the future!

More information about the Blue and White Foundation, including how to join, is available at www.htafc.com/news/article/blue-and-white-foundation-holding-page-249920.aspx