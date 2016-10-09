Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield's own Countdown event attracts players from across the pond

Mother and son from Seattle, USA, flew in especially

Huddersfield holds Countdown competition
Video loading
The video will start in 8s Cancel
Click to play Tap to play

They might live thousands of miles away in Seattle but that was no problem when three Countdown fans heard Huddersfield was staging its own version of the cult classic TV show.

Penny Larsen, her son Jason and family friend John Siler are ardent watchers of Channel 4’s famous test of word play and number skill.

On Saturday they turned up at Canalside on Leeds Road for the town’s very own Countdown-style challenge.

Immortalised by the late Richard Whiteley the show was first screened in 1982 and soon attracted a devoted following not only in this country but around the world.

VIEW GALLERY

Organised by James Robinson, of Mirfield, the Countdown-style event even featured the famous trademark clock and all the computerised graphics.

Mum-of-one Penny said they were all delighted with their day and added: “It was my son’s lifelong dream to come to England and take part in the programme.

All the way from Seattle! Penny Larsen and her son Jason enjoy a short break from the pressures of Countdown

“We got here on Wednesday and go home on Tuesday.

“Jason loves game shows and he watches Countdown online at home. On Monday we are going to Salford to watch the programme being filmed for real which will be very exciting. He knows all the people and it’s just a dream come true.”

James, a big Huddersfield Town fan, has appeared on several TV game shows including Eggheads, Fifteen to One, Pointless and Breakaway.

He went on Mastermind where Town was his specialist subject but Countdown is his first love. He first appeared on the show with Richard Whiteley at the age of 14.

James has run the Countdown competition several times in Huddersfield but this year’s 38-strong entry was the biggest yet.

James Robinson in front of the Countdown clock

He said: “It’s been a lot of fun and everyone enjoyed the day. It’s a way of making new friends too. We all go to the pub afterwards and enjoy socialising together.

“This is the ninth show that I have done, three in St Albans and six in Huddersfield.”

Countdown is one of the longest running game shows in the world with more than 6,000 episodes recorded.

After its emergence in 1982 it quickly became cult viewing thanks to the easy-to-understand format and the chemistry between Richard and Carol Vorderman, a Cambridge graduate and member of Mensa.

Richard died in 2005 aged 61. The programme is now presented by Nick Hewer, Lord Sugar’s former right hand man on The Apprentice.

Today's top stories

Man slashed with knife in town centre Mchelin Guide inspectors in town Hands Off HRI heading to No10 Men jailed for 'cash for crash' scam
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Did you see Huddersfield on Location Location Location last night?

Hosts struggle to please Huddersfield property hunters

Related Tags

Entertainment
The Apprentice
Places
Canalside
Mirfield
Huddersfield
People
Alan Sugar
Carol Vorderman

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. West Yorkshire News
    Man stabbed in the stomach at Tokyo nightclub
  2. Huddersfield town centre
    Man slashed with knife after he tried to help woman in Huddersfield town centre
  3. Manchester Airport
    Huddersfield drunk driver smashed into safety barrier at Manchester Airport
  4. Huddersfield
    Michelin Guide inspectors rate three Huddersfield restaurants - but which is your favourite?
  5. Castle Hill
    Police warn nuisance bikers to stay off Castle Hill

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent